Quail Creek Tennis Club’s December events

The Quail Creek Tennis Club held two events in December. The first was a collection of Christmas gifts for the children of Benito Juarez School in Hermosillo, Mexico. Jose Munoz, a QC employee, brought the need to the club’s attention as many of the children are handicapped and underprivileged. The gifts were collected on December 4 and 6 and Mr. Munoz, who has been volunteering at the school, delivered the gifts.

The second December event was the annual Tennis Ladies Christmas Luncheon. The Luncheon was organized by Joy Olson, Marilyn Wrucke, Lilly Ransdell, Patsy Koenig and Valerie Green. About 50 tennis ladies heard guest speaker, Dr. Madeline Paschal from Hands of a Friend charity, speak on the needs of abused women and their children. The ladies brought donations of household goods which are needed for the shelter and donated cash as well. Dr. Paschal lectured on the shelter and entertained with seasonal songs. A couple of the tennis ladies even soloed! A wonderful way to acknowledge the Giving Season by the Quail Creek Tennis Club.