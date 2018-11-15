Quail Creek Tennis Club enjoys social with Robson Ranch

The Quail Creek Tennis Club recently participated in a tennis social with sister club, Robson Ranch in Eloy, on Saturday, October 20. A bus was chartered for the drive to the beautiful Sports Complex at Robson Ranch. Twenty-seven tennis players and four non-playing spouses enjoyed the relaxing ride to the site. The Robson Ranch Tennis Club provided a lovely continental breakfast prior to start of play.

RRTC, with the help of Rich Kahn from QCTC, organized a day of social fun tennis, with RRTC fielding 22 players and QCTC fielding 27 players. Matches included men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. This exchange was organized to allow players from two Robson Communities to enjoy some fun tennis, make new friends and enjoy refreshments and good camaraderie in a beautiful setting.

Although wind was predicted, the weather was great! RRTC provided soft drinks and refreshments for players waiting for their matches, as well as providing a great lunch of pulled pork and BBQ chicken sliders with all the extras.

Our awesome bus driver drove the non-playing spouses to a local mall for some shopping fun and lunch. After a full day of tennis, shopping and food, the group enjoyed a restful bus ride back to Quail Creek. Happy Hour drinks and food were enjoyed by some on the Madera Grill Patio after our return to QC.

The Quail Creek Tennis Club, with over 150 members, will be planning more exchanges with other communities in the future. RRTC will travel to QC in early February for a return match on our home courts.