Quail Creek Holiday Parade highlights

Anita Fisk

More than 40 golf carts, motorcycles, antique cars and trucks participated in the annual Quail Creek Holiday Parade held on December 7. Decorated with strings of twinkling Christmas lights, silver bells and colorful ornaments, the parade, led by the local Green Valley Fire Department, slowly traversed the community to the enjoyment of residents along the streets, on the corners and backyards. Despite the cool evening air, Christmas carols, Santa Claus, candy canes and lots of hot chocolate kept everyone in the holiday spirit. The next Quail Creek parade will be the annual July 4th parade. Come and join the fun!