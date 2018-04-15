Quail Creek has a new Writers Club

Joanna Miller

The idea for a Writers Group originated with Yasmin John-Thorpe, a published children’s book author and JoAnn Haberer, a published mystery series writer, together with Jerry Hanks, a screenwriter with Hollywood credits. All are relatively new to Quail Creek and saw an opportunity to share their experience with other residents in an open, non-critical atmosphere.

The group meets on the third Thursday of the month from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Mesquite Room.

Our mission is to use our love of words to paint pictures, tell stories and provide information to other like-minded people.

We have participants trying their hands at memoir writing, tales of travel, short stories, young adult fiction, autobiography, history and even poetry.

Come give us a try; we are very welcoming.

For additional information, contact Yasmin at yasminjohnthorpe@icloud.com.