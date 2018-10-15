October 2018, Sports

Quail Creek Duffers participate in Folded Flag Foundation’s charity scramble

Duffers participated at the Folded Flag Foundation’s charity scramble.

Winning team members J. Markley, S. Markley, T. Werbylo and G. Cohen.

Steve Perry made a hole-in-one.

The Quail Creek Duffers were well represented at the Folded Flag Foundations charity four-man scramble. The Folded Flag charity is in its fifth year at Tubac golf course and is organized by Dr. James and Kate Schwartz of Green Valley. The Duffers enjoyed a day of fun in the sun and camaraderie and a lunch at Willows. One of the highlights of the tournament was Quail Creek Duffer Steve Perry getting a hole-in-one using a four iron on the 181 yd par 3 fourth hole on the Anza course at Tubac Golf and Resort. The winning team J. Markley, S. Markley, T. Werbylo and G. Cohen shot a 51 and represented the community well. Over 30 QC Duffers participated and Quail Creek was well represented by other groups and individuals.