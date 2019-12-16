Quail Creek Computer Club to hold open house January 11

Jim Burkstrand

On Jan. 11, 2020, the Quail Creek Computer Club will hold its annual open house. Invitations will be extended to the entire Quail Creek community: for 2019 members to come and register for 2020, for non-members to come and learn about the club and to sign up for 2020, and for all 2019 and 2020 members to take part in a drawing for a number of door prizes. The Computer Club is building on a very successful 2019 when we will finish the year with over 525 members, up from 490 in 2018, from 472 in 2017, and 420 in 2016.

The event, organized by Dianne Thomson, will be very busy and exciting. If previous years are any indicator, we expect well over 200 people will attend. We will have 12 door prizes awarded to tickets submitted from attending households (one ticket per household). Our BOD will be on duty for the entire event and will be prepared to answer a variety of questions, ranging from the content and timing of our many courses to how an Open Lab and a Help session work.

The next general meeting of the Computer Club, open to all, will be Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Madera Ballroom. The budget for 2020 will be presented to the membership for approval.

If you are interested in learning more about the Computer Club, go to our website at quailcreekcomputerclub.org and click on the General Info tab. To see a calendar of current classes, click on the Education tab. To speak to someone about the club, come to the lab in the CATC building during Open Lab hours (which are listed on the website calendar). Dues are the same for one family member or two; only $20 per household for the calendar year.