Quail Creek Appreciates Their Employees

Connie Bandstra

Dec. 2 marked the day to honor our 217 employees for their commitment to excellence in making Quail Creek the lifestyle we, as residents, have come to enjoy. They have been dedicated this past year in not only the front of the house, back of the house, but all around Quail Creek. We are so fortunate to have talented staff throughout who are dedicated in making our community a great place to live.

To kick off the Employee Appreciation Event coordinated by the committee comprised of Marilyn Mazeika, Ruth McDermott, Stephanie Reynolds, Leone Roberts, and Connie Bandstra, all employees were given Safeway gift cards. Because of the generosity of Quail Creek residents who supported the fund, $32,665.72 was available for distribution. Each employee was gifted a card based on the number of hours worked.

Following the distribution of gift cards, Chef Aris and his staff served a delicious Italian dinner and dessert buffet. A great time was had by all with many smiling faces.

The committee wishes to thank all employees for jobs well done and additionally a big thank you goes to residents who demonstrated appreciation with their financial contributions.