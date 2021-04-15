QCVGA Provides Support for TROT and Other Club News

Charlie Shultheis

TROT—what’s that? Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT) is a nonprofit organization, located in the Tucson area, that enriches the lives of people with special needs by using therapeutic equine programs to improve whole person well-being, while recognizing an individual’s abilities and achievements. TROT also provides educational, recreational, and vocational opportunities, as well as therapy services by licensed medical professionals. While TROT serves all ages and backgrounds, in 2006, they initiated a program of recreational, therapeutic riding for injured and/or traumatized U.S. veterans. It is one of the first programs of its type in the U.S. They call it Heroes on Horses. There are currently five veterans undergoing psychotherapy for PTSD at the TROT facility, some riding to accomplish personal goals to improve everyday life and some in the Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy program, where they use a connection with horses to regain their place in society after traumatic deployments. The Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association (QCVGA), impressed with TROT’s missions and programs, donated a check for $1,000 to support their activities. TROT’s development director, Margaux DeConcini, attended the VGA’s March 11 board meeting to familiarize us with TROT and received the check. For those unfamiliar with the two primary missions of the QCVGA, the association was founded to promote the game of golf and to encourage interaction, friendship, and good sportsmanship among Quail Creek resident members. The club also serves the local veteran and active-duty communities by conducting fundraising events that support local military families, veterans, and veteran organizations in need of financial assistance.

In other VGA news: As we slowly emerge from the darkness (the pandemic), your Veterans Golf Association will plan some golf events, both at Quail Creek and off-site through the rest of the year (Rene Gill is working on a May event at Canoa Ranch or San Ignacio). The Battle of the Branches tournament, annually held in the March/April timeframe, has been postponed and will be held in conjunction with the Nov. 9 Veteran’s Day event (barring a poorly timed return of the darkness, of course). Details will be provided later, but you can expect some fundraising activities, hopefully a meal, and definitely golf. The QCVGA is in need of a new membership chairperson; if you’d like to volunteer or want more information, please send an email to QCVGA President Rene Gill at [email protected] or the secretary of the board of directors, Charlie Shultheis, at [email protected] Stay tuned in the coming months for event news and social planning news.