QCMGA Men Embark on a New Season

Roger Oravetz

The Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association is making plans for some great golf in year 2020. A new schedule includes 56 game days with various formats during the year. Included is the annual three-day invitational to be held from April 4-6. Players from other local clubs and clubs around the country will be invited to pair with our own players in best ball competition. A first in 2020 will be our participation in the Pima Cup Tournament. QC men of varying skill levels will play in a once monthly tourney against comparable players at six other courses in Southern Arizona. In year 2020, those courses will be El Conquistador, Saddlebrook, The Views, Crooked Tree, Forty Niner, and The Highlands.

Beginning in 2020, our club will also adopt the new World Handicap System (WHS) starting on Jan. 6. Handicaps will be updated daily and many will, unfortunately, be reduced. This system will mean the revised USGA handicap calculation method will be used worldwide for the first time.

Finally, the club has started a new trophy award to recognize outstanding contributors to the ongoing success of the organization. Roy Barnes was the first recipient. Roy was our volunteer tournament manager for many years. It would have been much more difficult, if not impossible, for the club to stage weekly and special events without his tireless work and leadership over the years.

The QCMGA (18-holers) always welcomes new members. Anyone interested in joining should pick up an entry form in the clubhouse or pro shop. The annual fee for membership and handicap maintenance is $50.