QCMGA Individual Match Play Tournament results

Tim Phillips

The QCMGA offers only two match play events during its schedule. The first of these events was held on June 13, 15 and 20. This was an individual match play – mano a mano. There were six flights of eight players with flights decided by ranking in handicaps from lowest to highest. The tournament was set up so that seven of the eight players in each flight all received a cash prize of at least $5. What a tournament – everyone wins but one in each flight! To be a winner in your flight, you needed to win three matches.

Winning Flight members: Flight 1 Wally Howard; Flight 2 Bill Hoppe; Flight 3 Larry Laughman; Flight 4 Jerry Hutcheson; Flight 5 Rick Sutton; Flight 6 Ron Parle

Congratulations to the winners!