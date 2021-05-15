QCCLA: 4-Person Dropout Scramble

Janet Johnson

May through September play will be on the second Friday of each month.

Flight 1

Gross

1st: Rathvon-Thompson, 64

2nd: Anderson-Davis-Davis-Turner, 67

Net

1st: Knox-McCune, 59

2nd (tie): Harrison-Lewis, 62 and Hansen-Topolski, 62

Flight 2

Gross

1st: Hamman-Whitehead, 66

2nd (tie): Allred-Tillapaugh, 69

Net

1st (tie): Brealey-Price, 58 and Erickson-Owens-Morgan-Morgan, 58

Flight 3

Gross

1st (tie): Laxague-McDaniels, 69 and Chambers-Greiter-Robinson-Robinson, 69

Net

1st (tie): Collyer-Fischer-Fischer-Waters, 59 and Hiles-McKee, 59

Flight 4

Gross

1st (tie): Comito-Gong, 72 and Fox-Wibbenhorst, 72

Net

1st: Rowland-Vanselow, 58

2nd: Harmon-Hoover, 60