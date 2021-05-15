QCCLA: 4-Person Dropout Scramble

Janet Johnson
May through September play will be on the second Friday of each month.
Flight 1
Gross
1st: Rathvon-Thompson, 64
2nd: Anderson-Davis-Davis-Turner, 67
Net
1st: Knox-McCune, 59
2nd (tie): Harrison-Lewis, 62 and Hansen-Topolski, 62
Flight 2
Gross
1st: Hamman-Whitehead, 66
2nd (tie): Allred-Tillapaugh, 69
Net
1st (tie): Brealey-Price, 58 and Erickson-Owens-Morgan-Morgan, 58
Flight 3
Gross
1st (tie): Laxague-McDaniels, 69 and Chambers-Greiter-Robinson-Robinson, 69
Net
1st (tie): Collyer-Fischer-Fischer-Waters, 59 and Hiles-McKee, 59
Flight 4
Gross
1st (tie): Comito-Gong, 72 and Fox-Wibbenhorst, 72
Net
1st: Rowland-Vanselow, 58
2nd: Harmon-Hoover, 60