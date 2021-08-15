QC Fights Back Relay for Life Team Needs Your Help!

Ginny Hutcheson

The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team is asking Quail Creek residents to start saving their good, saleable items for the team’s annual garage sale to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Dollars raised from this event help fund cancer research grants for researchers at the University of Arizona. Items needed are household, garden, sports, tools, arts and crafts, bicycles, and more. Items should be pre-priced from $0.25 and up. The team will sell the items on Nov. 13 during the Quail Creek community garage sale. Start saving items now for delivery later in October to the sale site at 2415 Overview Dr.

Volunteers are needed to help the team pick up and deliver larger items and to sort and box items on Friday, Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. 13, volunteers are needed to help with the 6 a.m. table setup and transfer of items from boxes to the tables before the 7 a.m. resident customers arrive. Join the fun on Saturday by staying to help all day. Coffee, snacks, and a light lunch will be provided to volunteers. Volunteering is a good way to get to see the items for sale prior to the local customers arriving.

For more information about how to join the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team, how to make monetary donations and saleable item donations to help the team raise money to fight cancer, contact team captain, Ginny Hutcheson, at [email protected] or team member, Carol Shelton at [email protected] and 520-398-3261.