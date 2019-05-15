QC Billiards Club takes home 5 medals at the Southern AZ Senior Games
From left to right: Peter Zeh (Gold: 9-Ball, Gold: 8-Ball Mixed Doubles, Silver: 8-Ball Doubles, Bronze: 8-Ball); Tom O’Dierno (Silver: 8-Ball, Silver: 8-Ball Doubles); Dave Goble (Silver: 9-Ball, Bronze: 8-Ball); Dennis Desmond (Bronze: 9-Ball) and John Anderson (Bronze: 8-Ball).
Congratulations to five QCBC (Quail Creek Billiards Club) members for winning medals at the 2019 Southern Arizona Senior Games. The games were played in Green Valley in March 2019.