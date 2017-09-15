Putters join the Bewitched Fundraiser

Peggy McGee

The Lady Putters will have their own very special putting challenge to support the Bewitched for Charity golf event on October 31. Four local charities will benefit from the fundraiser; Valley Assistance Services, Hands of a Friend that provides support for victims of domestic abuse, Community Food Bank Amado and Green Valley and the Angel Heart Pajama Project. The financial benefit of contributing to each of these charities rather than buying raffle tickets is that they qualify for a special dollar-for-dollar tax credit up to $400 for those filing singly and $800 for those filing jointly on Arizona taxes.

The ladies will find some very surprising challenges on the putting green. Their putter might actually be a croquet mallet or a feather duster. There will be obstacles around several of the holes for this purely for fun —and fundraising – event.

Putters will begin putting at 10:00 a.m., with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. After putting, they will join the 18- and 9-hole golfers in the ballroom for lunch. Cost will be $21.

Putters are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or at least Halloween colors to add to the fun atmosphere.

Deadline to sign up will be October 23.