Putters celebrate the Wearing O’ the Green

Carol Jackson (left) and Jenny McGinnis sported shamrocks; photo by Sylvia Butler.
Diane Dodd (left) and Mary Anderson were colorfully dressed from head to toe; photo by Sylvia Butler.
Yoshie Hennessy enjoyed being Irish for the day; photo by Sylvia Butler.
Peggy McGee
When they putted right before St. Patrick’s Day, many members of the Putters decided to become Irish for the day and donned outfits in various shades of green. Some wore green shirts but a few went all out with their attire. There were no reports of anyone doing the Irish jig on the putting green.