Private Dance Lessons Have Resumed

Kathi Urban

Have fun learning to dance in your garage or back patio.

Choose from private lessons (one couple) or semi-private lessons (two or three couples), if we can socially distance.

No contact, except with your partner, and COVID protocols are observed.

Unless we have room to travel, choose from compact dances:

* Latin (Salsa, Cha Cha, Rumba, Samba, Mambo, Merengue)

* Swing (East Coast–Single Time and Triple Time, West Coast)

* Club Style (4 Count, Hustle, Nightclub 2 Step)

Kathi Bobillot is a Quail Creek resident and certified instructor with over 30 years of experience.

For more information, call 520-777-7077, visit www.2LeftFeat.com, or email [email protected]com.