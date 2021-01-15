Private Dance Lessons Are Resuming

Kathi Urban

… at 1998 prices!

Your garage or mine?

* Private lessons (one couple)

* Semi-private lessons (two or three couples) if we can socially distance. No contact except with your partner. Masks or face shields required.

Unless we have room to travel, choose from compact dances:

* Latin (salsa, cha cha, rumba, samba, mambo, merengue)

* Swing (east coast—single time and triple time, west coast)

* Club style (4 count, hustle, nightclub 2 step)

Please contact Kathi for more information or visit my website at www.2LeftFeat.com. Contact me at my new email, kub8898@gmail.com.