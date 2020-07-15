Preview for 2021 Concerts

Nancy Planck, Activities Coordinator

Due to the uncertainty of when The Governor’s Office, CDC, and the Property Owners Association (POA) will provide guidelines for seating allocations for future concerts, we will not be selling series tickets, renewals, or individual tickets at this time. Once we have been given the guidelines to proceed, I will be contacting each patron confirming their renewals for the 2021 season. Please watch What’s Happening for any updates.

We thank you for your patience.

2021 Concerts

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 Vox Fortura (TAD Management)

Vox Fortura are the newest classical crossover group from the United Kingdom. Recently seen as semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent they stormed the competition with a powerhouse display of vocal panache and sheer class. Described by fans as “the next Il Divo”, Vox Fortura are bringing classical vocals back into the mainstream. Filling every wow factor performance with personality and style, and able to perform almost any era or genre of music in their iconic crossover style. They perform everything from the music of Elgar and Bizet’s Pearl Fishers to David Bowie, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 The Starlets (TAD Management)

Inspired by iconic groups including The Ronettes, The Angels, The Shirelles, The Chordettes, and The Supremes, The Starlets deliver all your ’50s and ’60s favorites with a trio of voices that’ll knock your socks off! Taking a page from Postmodern Jukebox, these ladies also sing contemporary hits in that classic doo-wop style. The Starlets perform concerts, shows with choreography and banter, and customized music sets!

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Whitney Houston—The Evolution of an Icon starring Crystal Stark (Khris Dodge)

As the only artist to have seven consecutive number one singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Whitney Houston has forever etched her place in music history. Dynamic diva Crystal Start pays tribute to Houston’s versatility with a selection of the icon’s greatest hits and enduring classics. (Crystal starred as Donna Summer in Hot Stuff, was in Ella with Love, First Ladies of Song, and was an American Idol semi-finalist.)

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 Oh, Canada! (TAD Management)

What do Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Joni Mitchell, and Paul Anka have in common? They are all incredible musicians who hail from Canada! All of these artists, plus many more are featured in TAD Management’s new original production, Oh, Canada. Three amazing vocalists, along with an incredible band, take you on an eclectic journey through Canada’s awe-inspiring music history, paying tribute to the musicians and bands who took the world by storm! This show is sure to bring down the hoose!

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 Uptown! (TAD Management)

Get ready! Uptown is about to take you on a first-class trip through the melodies you love, with a fresh new feel that will leave you screaming for more. Straight out of NYC, the epicenter of Soul and R&B, these young men will sing and dance their way into your hearts, and out of your seats, in style.

With the class of young Temptations, vocals like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, and the contemporary feel of Bruno Mars, “Everybody’s Going Uptown!”

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 3 International Tenors (TAD Management)

The 3 International Tenors—Live in Concert is a tribute to some of the finest music in the world and features show stopping performances celebrating the virtuoso and careers of Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Enrico Caruso, and others. This stirring show includes renditions of some of the most memorable songs ever written like “Time To Say Goodbye,” “Ave Maria,” and “Nessun Dorma.”

Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 Spinphony (TAD Management)

Instrumental crossover string group Spinphony is breaking down barriers between classical, rock, and pop music. Mixing and mashing catchy melodies into unique arrangements such as “Bach in Black” and “Don’t Stop Beethoven”, Spinphony is more like a rock band than a string quartet with added choreography and beats. The four stunning ladies, who often get mistaken for sisters, are winning over audiences with their creative and high energy performances nationwide. They have over 50k Facebook followers and have released three studio albums which are on the forefront of classical/rock crossover music. Their one-of-a-kind sound is refreshing and will leave audiences with a whole new appreciation for instrumental music. Whether you’re a fan of ACDC, Vivaldi, or Bruno Mars, the Spinphony show is music that everyone will love!

Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 Bourbon Street Bash, starring Mister Boogie Woogie (Khris Dodge Entertainment)

Bourbon Street Bash is a hand-clapping, foot-stomping, one-of-a-kind tribute to the music of New Orleans. International superstar Mister Boogie Woogie sings the hits of famed blues artists Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, and, of course, Fats Domino. Come for an evening of classics like “Blueberry Hill,” “I’m Ready,” “Blue Monday”, “Holy Cow,” “Working in a Coal Mine,” and many more.

Friday, March 5, 2021 Walkin’ The Line (TAD Management in association with Showtune Productions)

Relive the amazing songs of Johnny Cash in this electrifying tribute to the Man in Black. Hear all of Johnny’s biggest hits, like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “Boy Named Sue,” “Walk the Line,” and many more accompanied by a live country band. Join Scott Moreau who has starred as Johnny Cash in the Broadway smash hit Million Dollar Quartet in the National Tour, at Harrah’s Las Vegas, and throughout the United States for the past 10 years.

Monday, March 8, 2021 You Make My Dreams Come True—a Tribute to Hall & Oates (Khris Dodge Entertainment)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Darryl Hall and John Oates are one of rock’s longest lasting duos, and this show pays tribute to their contributions. From their early hits such as “Rich Girl” to their chart-topping hits “She’s Gone,” “Maneater,” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” this show demonstrates why the pair is one of Billboard’s greatest artists of all time. The show stars Matthew Holter (The Chicago Experience) and Jeremy Vega (Still Crazy After All These Years).

Friday, March 19, 2021 AOR—When FM Radio Ruled the World (TAD Management)

AOR was the name given to the awesome rock music that dominated FM radio during the 1980s. The list of inspiring bands goes on and on—Toto, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Kansas, Night Ranger, Whitesnake, Cheap Trick, Heart, Mr. Mister; you will hear them all in this show and remember When FM Radio Ruled The World!

Monday, March 22, 2021 Saturday Night Fever—The International Bee Gees Tribute (TAD Management)

Saturday Night Fever is a sensational production featuring massive dance hits such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “Nights on Broadway” along with iconic Bee Gees ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Words,” “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?,” and “To Love Somebody.”