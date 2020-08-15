PCQC Monthly Contest: Funny

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek continued with its monthly member’s contest, with June having the topic of Funny. Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject was a difficult one for the members and drew 21 entries. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site at www.tinyurl.com/yasotoef.

Shari Rogers won first place with her photo “Mr Ed and Friends.” Shari commented: “On field trip with the photo club we visited Tanque Verde Ranch. Horses are a passion of mine and I noticed these two horses were constantly at each other. A love–hate relationship. It was fun shooting their photos as the mood changed up continually. I cropped the photo and just some basic adjustments to light and color and added a hint of vignette.” Shari used a Nikon D3300, shooting at 200mm, 1/1000 sec at f/5.6, and ISO 500. Post processing was done in Windows Photo Editor.

Monte Hudson took second place with her photo “Look.” Monte commented: “I love roadrunners and have to forgive them for the birds and lizards they eat. They’re just trying to make a living. I took this photo at the Sonoran Desert Museum, a never ending source of photographic opportunities. This “Look” sign is in his glass enclosure. He came right up to the glass to give me a “Look.” No post processing was done, just cropped.” The camera used was a Canon Rebel T6i. The photo was shot at 400 mm, 1/2000 sec, f/7.1, and ISO 2500. Post processing was done in Adobe Lightroom.

The photo “Funny Sister” by Steve Piepmeier placed third. Steve said: “A lucky capture of my sister Cathy on Coyote course. While we were waiting for the full moon to rise, Funny Sister walked up to this giant Saguaro to pose beside it. Just as I was pushing the button to take her picture, she decided to jump. Taken with the Panasonic Lumix with some cropping.” The photo was taken with a Panasonic ZS200, 24mm, shooting at 1/100 sec, f/3.3, and ISO 200.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and also schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Kino Conference Center in the mesquite room. Room venue can vary each month. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting via Zoom. Consult the club’s constantly updated website at www.pcqc.org as well as the weekday HOA “What’s Happening” for additional information.