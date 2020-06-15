Patriotic Masks Available

Peggy McGee

With Independence Day just around the corner, now is the time to order a mask with U.S. flags or stars and stripes. Handmade by Jadine Hilt, Secretary of the Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association, these masks will help you celebrate our nation’s independence in style, while helping to protect yourself and those with whom you come in contact. Masks, in addition to the ones with the symbols of the five military services, are also available in a variety of other patterns to include sports and floral.

Masks may be ordered by contacting Jadine at jadinehilt@gmail.com. Although Jadine does not charge for the masks, she will gratefully accept donations for the Chapter’s Scholarship and Military Assistance (S&MA) Fund that provides scholarships for members of the three JROTC units in southern Arizona. Checks may be made payable to MOAA S&MA Fund. Receipts will be provided to all donors.

In addition to scholarships the S&MA Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity, also supports the 162nd Fighter Wing, Air National Guard with its Food for the Troops and Turkeys for the Troops programs, and provides layettes for homeless veterans when they learn a baby is due, lap blankets for hospitalized veterans, and hand knitted hats for troops stationed overseas.

Many thanks to those who so generously donated to support the scholarship program for the 2020-21 school year in exchange for a military pride mask. You are helping us reach our goal of awarding three scholarships again next year.