Joyce Finn

Classes start Monday, January 8 from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. for six weeks. Class will be in the Art Room of the C.A.T.C. building; Watercolor or Acrylic mediums. Bring your own supplies. Fee $10 per lesson for members, $12 non-members.

Class starts with short lecture or demonstration, students then work on their own project with help from instructor. All levels of experience welcome.

For information and to sign up for classes, call Joyce Finn at 520-203-8009.