Paint with Lydia October 12

The third annual fall Mata Ortiz and Zapotec Weaving Show will be held in Quail Creek at the Kino Conference Center on October 12 from noon–5:00 p.m., October 13 from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and October 14 from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Watch Lila Silveira, Lydia Quezada, Pabla T. Quezada and Moroni T. Quezada form, paint and fire pottery. Porfirio Gutierrez will demonstrate traditional Zapotec dyes and weaving. Marvel at jewelry made from pottery shards and wrapped in Taxco sterling silver. Free and open to the public.