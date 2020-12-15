PAG Christmas Caroling Concert

Dodie Prescott

This year is certainly not a traditional holiday season. Please join us and put some Christmas into everyone’s hearts! The QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) is getting in the holiday mood by presenting a Christmas concert to brighten all of our spirits. The PAG Chorus will be singing seasonal songs and inviting you, the audience, to join them in singing traditional Christmas carols.

We are hosting two shows on Monday, Dec. 21, at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom of the Madera Clubhouse. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, we will limit seating to 50 patrons sitting six feet apart. There will be five rows of 10 seats across, grouping two seats together. Masks will be required. Food and refreshments are not allowed.

Tickets are $2 per person with all proceeds going to the Community Food Bank. Please call Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829 to reserve your ticket. Tickets can be picked up and paid for after Dec. 1 at 2470 E. Glen Canyon Road.