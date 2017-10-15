Out for revenge

Peggy McGee

After losing to the men three years in a row, the Lady Putters began practicing for the annual Battle of the Sexes challenge in the heat of the summer. They are hoping to be the victors on Monday, October 23 when couples meet to compete.

The cost is $8 per person, $16 per couple and is payable by check only to QCLP.

Registration will begin at 2:00 p.m. with putting starting at 3:00. Snacks will be available and there will be a Cash Bar before and after putting.

Deadline to sign up for this fun event is Wednesday, October 18. Lots of prizes will be awarded.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle the day of the event. Tickets are $1 per ticket or six for $5, 14 for $10 and 30 for $20. The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) unit at the VA Hospital has been designated the recipient of the proceeds from the raffle. This is a new inpatient program for those suffering from PTSD. The money would be used to buy soothing music CDs, nonviolent DVD movies and crafts items.