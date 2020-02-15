New Travel Club

Joyce Shumate

I am looking for several residents who would like to help plan and organize a travel club for all Quail Creek residents.

The purpose of the club will be to share travel information with all who enjoy traveling. They can be just day trips in southern Arizona or longer trips including the across the country and overseas. We will share information about websites, how to save on travel, and many other aspects of traveling. Speakers will be residents of Quail Creek who want to share their travel adventures along with slideshow presentations of personal travel experiences.

Monthly meetings will be 60-90 minutes. Dates, time, and location are yet to be determined. Membership will be open to all Quail Creek residents.

Please contact Joyce at joyceshumate@msn.com if you are interested in creating a travel club for Quail Creek.