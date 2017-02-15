National Performing Artist Series

February 27

Scarborough Fair (a Simon & Garfunkel experience featuring The Guthrie Brothers) will be presented Monday, February 27, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Tickets are $23 per person and a cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m.

From their mesmerizing rendition of Sound of Silence to their playful version of Cecilia, prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. The Guthrie Brothers take the listener on a journey of one of the world’s most recognized folk rock duos. Through songs, stories and trivia, Jeb and Jock blend their rich voices together to weave an enjoyable tapestry that leaves every audience member smiling.

There are no intermissions for NPA shows; show is approximately 75 minutes.

Ticket sales at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final; no refunds or exchanges.

March 6

Around the World in a Bad Mood (a one woman play) will be presented Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. A cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket price is $23 per person.

A 90 minute fun and cleverly written one woman play, along with video, features the comedy of Rene Foss as a flight attendant, while saying—”Being a flight attendant is rather like being a waitress on a Greyhound bus – with no tips.” She works for one of the largest U.S. based major airlines and boasts so much real material at her job that it only seemed befitting to take her singing and acting talent into writing this fun and whimsical cabaret show. Watch as Rene spoofs the airline industry!

For the last 15 years she has been performing this uproarious one woman show to sold out houses throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and most recently Warsaw, Poland.

Her book, (same title) published by Disney, has sold over 60,000 copies and has been translated into three languages.

Tom Brokaw calls her show, “A first class ticket to the wacky world of air travel!” The L.A. Times says, “Wickedly Playful.” The Minneapolis Star Tribune says, “Great laugh therapy for frequent fliers.”

There are no intermissions for NPA shows; show is approximately 75 to 90 minutes.

Ticket sales at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final; no refunds or exchanges.

March 20

Dunlap and Pennington (concert artists) are back by popular demand performing Monday, March 20, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. A cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket price is $23 per person.

Funny, entertaining and wow can they play—and play they do; mega hits of Broadway, cool Pops, hot Jazz and stunning Classical favorites. Mix in their sophisticated style, witty humor and extraordinary talent and audiences jump to their feet wanting more by the end of the show.

Reviewer, standing ovations and fans around the world agree on Dunlap and Pennington. Accolades they hear include: “Stunning artistry,” “Fantastic,” “Gorgeous,” “This show is a hit” and “Breathtakingly beautiful.” Add to that list from John List, Nova Singers, Nova Southeastern University says, “These guys make Liberace look tame!” “Take your kids! Take your parents! Take your friends and neighbors – but take time to see this show! You won’t regret it.”

Close your eyes – hear a symphony orchestra, jazz ensemble and Vegas showband all in one. Open your eyes—discover two amazing world-class keyboard artists that just signed with PBS to do their first TV special.

There are no intermissions for NPA shows; show is approximately 75 minutes.

Ticket sales at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final; no refunds or exchanges.