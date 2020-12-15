MOAA to the Rescue for Pregnant Homeless Veteran

Peggy McGee

When a VA social worker contacted the Military Officers Association Green Valley Chapter’s liaison, to see if the chapter could do anything to help a homeless veteran expecting her first child in November, Peggy McGee didn’t hesitate to say yes. She learned the baby girl would be named Coral. New chapter member and Quail Creek resident Nora Durham had a friend who lived in Scottsdale and liked to knit, so Nora sent her some coral colored yarn. A couple weeks later, she delivered a blanket and booties set, plus a scarf that Nora knitted. Another Quail Creek resident, Ruth McDermott, knitted a coral colored hat and booties set. There was a coral colored car seat blanket plus a very colorful afghan for the mom that the MOAA Knit Wits had made. The White Elephant had previously donated gently used baby clothes in a variety of sizes, just in case they would be needed, and a Rancho Sahuarita resident bought new outfits, blankets, and several children’s books. The MOAA chapter purchased laundry baskets, diapers, wipes, and some grooming products for Coral and her mom.

When the items were delivered to the VA (outside for safety reasons), social worker Jennifer Premer said she was ready to cry when she saw all the gifts, and they weren’t even for her!