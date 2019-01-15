MOAA makes donation

Barbara Gavre, Family Readiness Program Manager for the 162nd Fighter Wing, Tucson Air National Guard, is all smiles as she receives a check for $2000 from Dick Newman, President of the Green Valley MOA Scholarship and Military Assistance Fund. The money was designated for the food locker which serves families of enlisted personnel as well as providing food packages for deployed members of the unit. This donation was made possible by a grant from Overwatch Alliance and donations made by Quail Creek residents at the Food for the Troops collection on the 4th of July. Photo by Peggy McGee.