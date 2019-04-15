Military Baby Shower diaper call

JoAnn Haberer

If you’ve ever had a baby in disposable diapers you know how big a dent they make in your shopping budget. The Women of Quail Creek’s annual Military Baby Shower helps out local service men and women who are new parents by providing diapers from NB (newborn) to size 4. But we need your help.

The next time you’re out shopping, please consider picking up a package or box of baby diapers. Your donation will mean a lot to our local heroes as they welcome a new member to their family.

New baby clothing (size newborn to 9 months) is also much needed and appreciated. Currently we have 22 babies expected at the shower but more may be added between now and the May 18 event.

Please drop off your donations at the decorated boxes in the Madera Clubhouse lobby or at the Anza Health Club (right by the front door). Or, if you prefer, you can bring donations to Baby Shower Committee Chair Kathi Krieg’s house at 2680 E. Sawyer Rd.