Men Who Learn to Dance…

Kathi Urban

… are angels in disguise!

Until lessons resume, I know the ladies will be patient.

Private lessons (one person or one couple), semi-private lessons (two or more couples), and group classes will resume as soon as possible.

Most likely, private lessons will be approved first.

Choose from:

* Ballroom (foxtrot, waltz, tango, Viennese waltz)

* Latin (salsa, cha cha, rumba, samba, mambo, merengue)

* Swing (east coast—single time & triple time, west coast)

* Country (Texas 2-step, 10-step, cowboy cha cha)

* Club style (4-count, hustle, nightclub 2-step)

Check Kathi’s website at www.2LeftFeat.com for the latest information. Kathi’s new email is kub8898@gmail.com.