Memorial Scholarship Fund Established

Peggy McGee

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) has started a Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor Margaret Morris, a long-time club member. Margaret moved to Quail Creek in 2006 and joined TWOQC shortly thereafter. Because she believed in the mission of helping others, she served as membership chair from 2013 through 2015 to introduce potential members to the many philanthropic endeavors the club pursues. She was often seen selling merchandise or tickets for TWOQC’s fundraising efforts.

When the club started the scholarship program, Margaret, a former librarian, quickly joined. Her passion for higher education really blossomed when she volunteered for the Women in Transition (WIT) core group to raise funds for and mentor women who wanted to return to school to complete their education. It is to award a special scholarship to a WIT applicant that the scholarship committee voted to establish a memorial scholarship in Margaret’s memory.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the fund in Margaret’s memory may send a donation to the Scholarship Team Leader, 2116 E. Madera Plateau Dr. There is a box outside the front door or donations may be sent by mail. Checks should be made payable to TWOQC with “Margaret Morris Memorial” on the memo line.

Margaret will be greatly missed, but we know that she would be pleased to be honored in a way that will benefit the future of one or more young women in our local community through access to higher education.