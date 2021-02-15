Matriarch of Quail Creek Has Left Us

Jack and Angie Davis

Jan. 11 dawned with one of the most beautiful sunrises seen in a long time. It seemed to mark Ruth McDermott’s movement into eternity.

Ruth Audrey (Nichols) McDermott was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Staples, Minn. She passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 11, 2021, at her home of almost 27 years. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Donn R. McDermott. In Ruth’s words, their almost 54-year marriage was an “everlasting honeymoon.” She is survived by her brother Charles Nichols.

Ruth was a wise and respected businesswoman, advancing up through the companies in the years before it was common for women to work in corporate offices.

She adored exotic travel to warm sandy beaches with Donn, the love of her Maltese and Australian Silky Terriers, and fine cars. Ruth had many talents. She relished playing her Steinway piano and Wurlitzer organ. Knitting blankets, scarves, hats, and booties to give away was a source of joy. Having no children of her own, volunteering with children brought her much pleasure. Penning poetry was a lifelong passion and was known to be published now and again.

Fondly known as the Matriarch of Quail Creek, Ruth established many of the committees and clubs that were foundational to Quail Creek’s beginnings, with the Bible study group being her favorite.

“A Vintage Classic Patriot” is how Ruth referred to herself. Her love of country and those who have served was deeply rooted in her family history, her heart, and her every act of volunteerism. Ruth spent the last years of her life in tireless service to members of the military and their families. She has written countless personal letters to Honor Flight veterans, their guardians, and even the pilots and flight attendants who made their trips more comfortable. The booties and baby hats she knitted for the newborns of active duty service members number in the hundreds. Warm scarves and hats were lovingly knitted for homeless veterans every fall. Coupons were clipped and sent to active military in need. Positive until the end, Ruth was selfless in all she did and always offered encouraging words to others.

At her request, there was no memorial service; however, if you wish to donate in Ruth’s memory, her two favorites were:

Airmen & Family Readiness Food Locker Program

Air National Guard, 162d Wing

1650 E Perimeter Way

Tucson, AZ 85706

Honor Flight Southern AZ

PO Box 32649

Tucson, AZ 85751

Enjoy your rest, Ruthy. You deserve it after all you did for Quail Creek.