Mata Ortiz Pottery and Zapotec Weaving Show March 2, 3 and 4

The third annual spring Mata Ortiz and Zapotec Weaving Show will be held in Quail Creek at the Kino Conference Center on March 2 from noon–5:00 p.m., March 3 from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and March 5 from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Watch Claudia Ledezma, Luis Rodríguez, Melissa Tena, Nolberto Quintana and Jerardo Tena form, paint, and fire pottery. Porfirio Gutierrez will demonstrate Zapotec weaving. Marvel at jewelry made from pottery shards and wrapped in Taxco sterling silver. Free and open to the public.