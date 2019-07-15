Mata Ortiz pottery at Triangle T Guest Ranch Garlic Festival

Ron and Vicki Sullivan

Do you need a quick get away from the July heat and just want to enjoy beautiful scenery and fine art? For several years, master Mata Ortiz potters Jera Tena and Norma Hernandez have showcased their amazing artistic pottery skills at the Kino Conference Center.

If you missed their recent March 2019 Mata Ortiz pottery show at the Kino Center, or enjoyed the show and want more, the opportunity is coming July 27 and 28 at the Triangle T Guest Ranch in Dragoon, Arizona.

Quail Creek residents Vicki and Ron Sullivan will be hosting Mata Ortiz potters Jera Tena, Norma Hernandez, sister Mirna Hernandez and her son, Octavio Silveira Jr. This is the same family of potters who visited the Kino Center in March.

The potters will be located inside the main air-conditioned ranch house. A multitude of food and artisan vendors will round out this great July event.

The Ranch is hosting its tenth annual Garlic Festival where the potters’ skills will be on display. Located an hour’s drive from Quail Creek in beautiful Texas Canyon, the Triangle T Guest Ranch is located in Dragoon, Arizona. Take Interstate 10 east to exit 318. Follow the signs for Triangle T Guest Ranch’s tenth annual Garlic Festival. Show hours are 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.