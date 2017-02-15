Mata Ortiz Potter Jerardo Tena’s first creation is coming to Quail Creek

Ron and Vicki Sullivan

Mark your calendars for March 3, 4 and 5, 2017 at Quail Creek’s Kino Conference Center.

Quail Creek will be the venue for a Mata Ortiz pottery, Oaxacan weaving, and Taxco jewelry show at the Kino Conference Center. Located in the heart of Quail Creek, the Kino Conference Center is adjacent to the Pro Shop, Grill Restaurant and Oasis Lounge.

Internationally acclaimed Mata Ortiz potters Jerardo “Jera” Tena Sandoval and Norma Hernandez, who specialize in figures and effigies, will be on hand to demonstrate their pottery techniques including forming, decorating and firing.

Jera Tena has been making pottery in Mata Ortiz since his early teens. His very first was purchased by Mata Ortiz traveler and collector Raul Ramirez.

Raul writes, “Over the last 25 years that I visited Jera with traveling compadre Tito Carrillo, Jera inquired if I still have the pot. I did. On one occasion he proposed to repurchase the pot or make me a new one. I thought about and put it aside for him.”

“With Tito’s death in April 2016 and knowing that Tena was coming to Tucson for the funeral, I decided to finally give it to him at the funeral reception.”

Rounding out the quartet of potters are Eli Navarrete and Viky Hernandez. The potters will demonstrate hand forming, painting and firing. Pottery from many Mata Ortiz artists will also be on display and for sale.

Porfirio Gutierrez, master weaver and Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Indian honoree, will also be a featured artist. During his visit he will demonstrate how traditional Zapotec weavings are made with fibers dyed with local plants and insects. His creations will be for sale.

Taxco is the center of the silver jewelry industry in Mexico. Mata Ortiz is the center of the fine ceramic industry in Mexico. Blend the two and you have one-of-a-kind pieces. Beautifully designed pieces will be available.

Please join the artisans for this very special Quail Creek international pottery, weaving and jewelry show. This event is brought to you by Victoria Martino, owner of Modern Mata Ortiz, and Quail Creek residents Vicki and Ron Sullivan.

Free admission and open to the public, the event will be held in the Kino Conference Center, 1490 East Quail Range Loop, Building 1, at the intersection with East Quail Crossing in Quail Creek, Sahuarita.

Event Schedule

Friday March 3, 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Pottery, jewelry and weaving sales

Pottery and weaving demonstrations

1:30 p.m. – Traditional Zapotec Dyes demonstration and lecture

3:00 p.m. – View the Mata Ortiz Pottery Phenomenon

Saturday March 4, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pottery, jewelry and weaving sales

Pottery and weaving demonstrations

9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – View The Renaissance of Mata Ortiz

10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Traditional Zapotec Dyes demonstration and lecture

11:00 a.m. – Pottery firing and auction

Sunday, March 5, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pottery, jewelry and weaving sales

Pottery and weaving demonstrations

9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – View Mata Ortiz: The Untold Stories

10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Traditional Zapotec Dyes demonstration and lecture

11:00 a.m. – Pottery firing and auction