Mark your calendar for 3rd Annual Car and Motorcycle Show

Quail Creek Cool Car Club’s third annual Car and Motorcycle Show will take place in the Quail Creek Clubhouse parking lot on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Come enjoy the car show, a DJ, barbeque, raffles and fun, fun, fun!

Pre-Vehicle Entry Fee is S25, day of show $30.

Entertainment provided by Disc Jockey – The one and only DJ Warren B.

Food and Beverage includes pulled pork BBQ prepared by the Quail Creek Food and Beverage Staff.

The proceeds from the show will go to Hands of a Friend, a charitable organization that provides and promotes a shelter and advocacy for victims in need of escaping domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking through help, health, hindsight, healing, honor and happiness. Over the past ten years this organization has provided over 65,000 days of housing for those in need of shelter. They do a truly remarkable job.

If anyone in the community has a unique car or motorcycle that they would be interested in displaying in the show please contact Jack Davis at jld930@hotmail.com or 303-489-6387 for more information. The fee for registration is $25. Registration closes March 30, 2017. If there is space available we will accept entries the day of the show for a fee of $30.

The show will be limited to approximately 100 cars and motorcycles. To make it interesting for attendees we would hope to exhibit a wide variety.

Contact Jack Davis 303-489-6387; Gary Pretzer 708-774-1434; or Jay Lucas 916-705-2846 for information.