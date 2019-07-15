Local artist and Quail Creek resident to hold upcoming art show July 23

Andrea Folts

Art by Andrea, an art show, will be at Posada Java Café in Green Valley. The show begins July 23, 2019.

Andrea Folts is known for her whimsical style and for her bold intense use of color. She has shown her work in galleries and has a line of note cards selling in many shops throughout the U.S.A. Locally, they are to be found at “The Book Shop” in the Green Valley Mall and at Posada Java in Green Valley.

Andrea has a deep compassion and passion for animals and nature. Therefore, she is drawn to doing pet portraits, landscapes, animals and flowers. She says she finds a lot of joy painting the creatures she loves in very bright, bold, intense colors. She sees the colors in her mind’s eye and transfers them to the canvas. She says there isn’t a place she has more fun than while in her studio.

Over the years, Andrea has worked with different mediums, but it’s painting with acrylics that she enjoys most. She is self-taught; however, she says she learned more about style and composition from talented artists she has met throughout the years. She began her work drawing with pencil, seeking perfection, until finally discovering she would only feel accomplished finding a style of her own.

It was while living in Mexico that she taught herself to paint. The Mayans introduced her to innocence and a primitive childlike attitude expressed through their art form. This gave her permission to discover those qualities in herself— that art was not about perfection, but about taking risks, enjoying the process and remaining positive. Therefore, by letting go, she gave herself permission to experiment. She started to discover herself and to have fun.

Andrea began painting for her own enjoyment but, ultimately, was asked to show and soon was sought after to do commissioned pet portraits. She found that people were very excited about the intensity of color and the imagination she was displaying.

Over the years, Andrea’s style has grown and changed into what it is today. Although her style may have changed, nature and animals will forever remain her greatest inspiration.

Many people have questioned her about what real art is. “It is my personal belief that, for me, art is about imagination and creativity. And, as the viewer, that which you enjoy and what moves you. I am hopeful my work will move you in some way and that you will enjoy the color and the imagination involved in creating each piece.”

You may contact me at lemmythink@gmail.com or 520-461-4401.