Library at Madera Clubhouse annual meeting notice

An annual meeting is held each year for volunteers who serve in the Library at Madera Clubhouse. Ideas for improving library operations are discussed, and volunteers schedule their work assignments for the upcoming year.

This year’s annual meeting will be held in the Ocotillo Room, Kino Conference Center on Tuesday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. Any residents who are interested in learning more about library operations are encouraged to attend.

Currently a total of 40 volunteers help in the library, 25 of whom have served Quail Creek for five or more years; an impressive indication of their commitment and dedication. Due to an increase in the number of volunteers available to do the work, the Management Team has recommended reducing work assignments from 15 days per year to ten days.

Those attending the meeting will also elect two co-chairs and will discuss changes to the Long-Term Plan. Susan Warburton and Mary Smith have offered to serve as co-chairs.

So that proposed changes to the plan may be considered in advance of the meeting, its terms are stated below for consideration. Comments or questions should be directed to Larry Thomson at larrydthomson@gmail.com.