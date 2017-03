Frannie Vanselow’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Cindy Mayron’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Cindy Hogg’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Carmen Murphy’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Barb Shelor’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Barb Shelor, Joan Athey, Marsh Royer in Riveting Class Nancy Riordon explaining metal properties to Riveting Class participants Linda Murphy and Candace Plumlee in Riveting Class Lisa Rosenburg’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Kaye Siblik’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings Jeanne Smith’s Basic Bead Stringing necklace and earrings

Lapidary and Jewelry Club Members have been busy! Nancy Riordon taught metal properties and how to make cold connections with rivets and metal wire in her Riveting and Metal Work Class. Ladies created fabulous jewelry in Cathy Hasson’s Basic Bead Stringing Classes.