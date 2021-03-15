Cathy Hasson

While strictly adhering to COVID safety protocols, the lapidary and jewelry artists are fashioning some amazing pieces. Their work can be viewed in the display window of the Creative Arts and Technology Building, as well as on the Lapidary and Jewelry Club link on the Quail Creek HOA website. All items in the display window are for sale and make fabulous, one-of-a-kind gifts for that special person in your life, or for yourself! The studio is open most weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m., as well as most Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Contributing artists: Marj Berra, Marilyn Darcangelo, Cathy Hasson, Debbie Huber, Ernie Lopez, Dell Madelyn, Carolyn Milbrath, Kaye Miller, Kathy Morford, Sue Obremski, Walt Obremski, Cheryl Osburn, Steve Piepmeier, Nancy Riordon, Lisa Rosenburg, Marsha Royer, JoAnn Schultz, Sandy Veydt, and Carol Wiser.