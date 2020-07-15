Lady Putters to Host Christmas in July

Peggy McGee

Although they are still not able to putt as a group, the Lady Putters plan to continue their long-established practice of hosting a Christmas in July event to support the local Food Bank. Rather than bringing donations of non-perishable foods to the Madera Clubhouse, ladies are asked to take them to Putter President Janet Wegner’s house located at 2177 E Madera Plateau Drive on July 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

While all non-perishable foods are appreciated, there is an urgent need for cereals, peanut butter, boxed juices, dried fruit, pasta and pasta sauces, rice, canned meats, and fish. Paper, cleaning, and hygiene products, as well as pet foods, make very welcomed donations. Checks may be made payable to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona with Green Valley Branch written on the memo line.