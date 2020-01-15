Lady Putters Made Christmas Merrier for the Green Valley Food Bank

Peggy McGee

Even after their generous outpouring of help for the Green Valley Food Bank during their Christmas In July collection, after the Lady Putters learned of the shortage of food at the Food Bank, they decided to host a Christmas in December event. In the 45-minute donation period, the 94 ladies who putted that day gave 269 pounds of groceries and $450 in cash. In addition to staples like peanut butter and cereal, the ladies also included baking ingredients and festive foods to help the Food Bank clients get ready for the holidays.

When she picked up the groceries, Vicki Turner, Operations Coordinator, praised the Lady Putters for their generosity and continued support. She said it was “good haul for the quick morning gathering.”