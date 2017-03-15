Lady Putters celebrate victories

Peggy McGee

The Lady Putters gathered for a luncheon to celebrate their victories during the preceding six weeks. Each week when they putt, one hole (normally the most difficult in the eyes of those doing the set-up) is designated the Money Hole and each lady who gets a hole-in-one is awarded $5. On luncheon day, the Money Hole becomes a Mystery Hole when no one knows which hole could garner an award. An unprecedented three ladies, Peggy Brown, Frieda Hyles and Patty Hall each got a hole-in-one for the Mystery Hole on luncheon day.

After the business meeting, the ladies enjoyed a chef salad followed by a yummy Fruits of the Forest pie with whipped cream for dessert.

Award winners for the six-week period included Kathy Guy who won the Coveted Quail with a low net score of 30.42. Yoshi Hennessey received a plaque for achieving a low gross score of 37.2. Bev Wake scored 13 holes-in-one during the period. Valerie Cotanche was a Money Hole winner twice while Neila Kozel and Lee Schmidt each scored a Money Hole-in-One once.

Getting a score under 40 for the first time since becoming a Putter were Sharon Schoen with a 39 and Cindy Mayron and Karen Shepard, each with a 38. Mary Jo Schupmann scored a 33, a new low for her.

Club Vice President Janet Wegner presented 44 gift cards valued at $8 each to those ladies who putted four or more times during the six-week period and who attended the luncheon.

Putters will continue to meet every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to begin putting promptly at 10:00 a.m. through the end of April. All Quail Creek residents and renters are invited to join them for some fun and laughter. Cost is $1 each time one putts. This money is used to pay for the gift cards awarded at each luncheon. Annual dues are $15 and are payable after non-members putt twice.