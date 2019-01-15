Keeping Your Voice Healthy presentation set for February 4

Wellness Pr, will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. This month the topic will be Keeping Your Voice Healthy by Dori M. Scholer, D.M.A., M.S., CF-SLI.

Dori Scholer is a speech-language pathologist clinical fellow who earned her doctorate (DMA) in vocal performance and second master’s degree (MS) in Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences from The University of Arizona.

Dr. Scholer specializes in the evaluation and treatment of voice and laryngeal airway disorders as well as communication and swallowing disorders associated with head and neck cancer. She practices at the UA Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic and Banner University Medical Center North Campus in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery.

Prior to entering the field of speech-language pathology, Dr. Scholer served on the music faculty at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado and she brings extensive teaching and performing experience to her practice. Her clinical and research interests include clinical singing voice rehabilitation, pediatric voice evaluation and therapy, transgender voice modification and age-related dysphonia.

As always, all Quail Creek Wellness Presentations are free and everyone is welcome. A Q & A will follow.