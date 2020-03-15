Join the Relay For Life Team on April 4

Join the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team on April 4, 2020, to walk in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of those who lost their cancer battle. The team will be at the Rancho Resort park at 15900 S. Rancho Resort Blvd., Sahuarita, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. At 11 a.m. survivors and caregivers are honored with separate laps around a short track. At noon, there is a survivor/caregiver social. Register now to receive a survivor T-shirt to wear at the walk. Register early at www.relayforlife.org/gvshuaritaaz. Click on the Quail Creek team to join the team, or to donate or to purchase a luminaria bag in honor or in memory of someone who has been touched by cancer. Contact Team Captain, Ginny Hutcheson, at vhutcheson@msn.com for more information.

Everyone is welcome at the annual Green Valley/Sahuarita Relay For Life get-together. It is an American Cancer Society event of approximately ten teams of individuals who will have someone from their team walking on the track until 9 p.m. Enjoy the day with the team. Walk a few laps with a friend; walk with your leashed dog; sit in the shade to listen to the music and entertainment; purchase food and items to raise funds for cancer research; purchase luminaria bags in someone’s name; walk the luminaria lap after dark, and remember someone who has lost their cancer battle. Join the team for a while or stay all day.

The dollars raised for this event will be used for the American Cancer Society to provide patient education, programs, advocacy, and cancer research. The University of Arizona receives several researcher’s grants a year of approximately $175,000 each to help find a cure for cancer. The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team has raised over $175,000 since 2010. They hope to raise over $25,000 this year to reach their goal of raising $200,000 in ten years.