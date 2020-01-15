Jed Dodds, Reid Park Zookeeper, Returns to Speak at TWOQC with Some Animal Friends

Peggy McGee

Katherine Graham (owner and publisher of the Washington Post during the Watergate scandal) once said, “To love what you do and feel that it matters—how could anything be more fun?” That quote perfectly fits Jed Dodds, speaker at The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) program on Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. Jed, Reid Park Zoo Events and Outreach Supervisor, will be joined by some zoo ‘residents’ when he returns to Quail Creek after a four-year absence.

“Working at the zoo has allowed me to live my dream,” Dodds said. “If it’s been a while since you last visited, you’ll want to come and see the exciting new exhibits and all the newly arrived animals. The zoo has something for all ages,” he added.

Jed was born and raised in Tucson and spent most of his childhood surrounded by animals. A graduate of the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science, he worked at a veterinary clinic for ten years.

In the past 15 years, Jed has lived his dream of working at the zoo. “I’ve been a Zookeeper and a Zoo Ambassador for the Education Department, teaching the future generations through the eyes of animal ambassadors on how to be better stewards of the environment,” he added.

Conservation work in Africa and a quarter of a century working with animals has given Jed a wealth of knowledge that he passionately shares with all of those around him.

The free program, complete with prizes from the zoo gift shop, is opened to all TWOQC members and first-time only guests as well as those who want to learn more about TWOQC’s many programs and the wonderful events planned for 2020! No reservations are needed.

If you are not already a member, then come as a first-time guest and join on Jan. 27! A zoo trip for members-only will take place on Monday, March 30. The busses will leave the Madera Clubhouse at 9 a.m. and will return at approximately 3:30 p.m. The all-inclusive trip costs $60 and covers the zoo entrance fee, the “Behind the Scenes Experience” (with its focus on animal care at the zoo), bus transportation (driver gratuity included), and a choice of three lunch menu options. Included with the meal is a choice of red/white wine, a Margarita, or Pepsi, lemonade, iced tea, or water served in a keepsake souvenir cup.

Tickets will go on sale before the TWOQC program on Jan. 27. Because of space limitations on the bus and “Behind the Scenes” tours, the zoo trip is limited to 108.