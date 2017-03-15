January 2017 Open Photo Contest

Every year the Photo Club of Quail Creek opens up its monthly contest to all Quail Creek residents. January’s contest theme was Open, i.e., submit the best photo you have taken over the last three years, no theme restriction. This year it drew a large number of participants; 39 people submitted shots, all of which can be seen on our Flickr site https://www.flickr.com/photos/129343350@N08/albums/72157676490974693

Gary Carroll’s first place photo, The Corner: Route 66, was taken in Winslow, Arizona. Gary said, “We took all of the normal pictures of me standing there, my wife standing there, etc.

Then we crossed the road where we could get a good view of the U.S. 66 that is painted on the street. Finally I took a few shots of just the scene using only the available light and it turned out pretty good.” This photo was taken with a Canon Powershot G15 in program mode and handheld at ISO 800, f/1.8, 1/20 sec.

The photo Face Rock At Sunset, by Lauren Hillquist, placed second and was taken at Face Rock picnic area in Oregon where there are stairs down to the beach. Lauren commented, “We had been there many times during the day – not far from the RV park where we were – and I just wanted to check it out at sunset. I went out with a tripod and was blessed with this sunset with the added plus of having Face Rock looking right at it. I intentionally captured the people on the beach in the image.” His camera was a Nikon D610, using a 70.0-300.0 mm lens at 100mm and f/7.1, 1/2500 sec and ISO 400.

Dave Carver placed third for his image Butterfly taken in the butterfly house at Tucson Botanical Gardens. Dave said, “We had taken an out of town guest there for the day. We had a great time, including a lunch at their little café.” He shot it with his first digital camera (other than a phone) a Nikon Coolpix P900, hand held in automatic mode, shooting at f/5, 1/100 sec, ISO 400 and focal length 57 mm.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and also schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at the Kino Conference Center, Mesquite Room. Room venue could vary each month. Consult the club’s constantly updated website http://www.pcqc.org as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information.