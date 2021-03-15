In Honor and Memory of Our Truest Patriot

TWOQC Military Baby Shower Committee

Ruth (Ruthy) McDermott’s radiant smile, enthusiasm for life, and the joy-filled playful personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her and those whose lives she touched. That was Ruthy, pure and simple, giving joy and love to all she met. Those who live in Quail Creek know that sadly, she passed away in January.

Ruthy was a long-time active member of the Military Baby Shower Committee. She was always an inspiration, mentor, and strong supporter of veterans, the active military, and our committee. Over the course of many years, she knitted hundreds of baby hats and bootie sets. She composed a special poem each year to go with the knitted sets. She loved to write and eloquently wrote notes to the families to welcome their tiniest patriots.

To carry on her memory and honor the love, passion, commitment, and dedication she had for the military, the Military Baby Shower Committee has decided to continue making her knitted pattern of hats and booties for each baby and include with them the following note authored by Ruthy.

We can think of no better way to honor Ruthy’s memory than to continue her tradition of making hats and baby booties and including her note each year. We will all miss her terribly, but her memory and her love of country will live on.