Tom Dean

Hue Spiegel, a full-time resident of Quail Creek, joined Tim Nelson and Tom Dean to play nine holes of golf on the Quail course. This was the day after spending five hours playing pickleball. On the second hole, after 50 years of playing golf, Hue got his very first hole-in-one on the par 3 127-yard hole using his 9-iron. Congratulations, Hue!