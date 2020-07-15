Homeless and Hospitalized Veterans Need Help

Peggy McGee

For the past several years, members of The Women of Quail Creek and the Lady Putters have been collecting travel sized containers of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, toothbrushes, paste, and floss for the Homeless Veterans Program at Tucson’s VA Hospital. Unfortunately, since very few are traveling as a result of COVID-19, hygiene items at the VA have been exhausted. As you continue to clean those drawers and organize closets, if you come across any unopened hygiene products, please consider donating them to the VA. These items are given to the homeless veterans who come to the VA for showers or appointments with their case workers.

Unopened packages of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper plates, cups, utensils, and napkins can also be used.

If you feel isolated staying at home most of the time, think about the hospitalized veterans who cannot have any visitors. They would appreciate puzzle books in regular and large print.

As 2021 calendars are starting to hit your mailboxes and you have more than you can possibly use, don’t throw them in the trash or recycle bin. The VA can use them too.

Unopened packages of underwear and socks for both men and women are needed. Small and medium are the most often requested underwear sizes by the men while ladies need medium, large, and XL. However, the VA is not taking donations of any used clothing or greeting and note cards at this time. Please hang on to them for when the VA feels it is safe to accept them again.

Contact Peggy McGee at 520-207-6188 or pjmcgee@cox.net to arrange for delivery. She takes donations to the VA several times each month.